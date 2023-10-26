IPPIS: FG to stop salaries of unverified workers tomorrow

IPPIS, introduced in 2007, is a centralized platform designed to ensure transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the payment of salaries and wages for civil servants.

To address these concerns, the HoS mandated a comprehensive verification process for all government employees to authenticate their eligibility to receive salaries. But, in a statement signed by Director, Communications, OHCSF, Mohammed Ahmed, in Abuja, the HoS lamented that a significant number of civil servants had failed to comply with the verification requirements, despite repeated reminders and extensions.

“Driven by the government’s quest to curb ghost workers syndrome and block leakages through personnel cost, the implementation of IPPIS commenced with the payroll module rather than the human resource component. headtopics.com

“Leveraging on technology, the office opened a verification portal in April, 2017 and directed all public servants to carry out online update of their records. The office carried out aggressive sensitization and publicity via the official, conventional and social media.‘’An initial period of three months was given for compliance, which was extended to one year in May 2018, to enable all officers update their records. This was the first phase.

