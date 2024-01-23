IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu Appeals to UK Authorities for Intervention

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has requested the UK authorities to intervene in his trial and continued detention in Nigeria. Kanu, a British-Nigerian citizen, has been detained at the SSS facility since his re-arrest in July 2021. He is facing terrorism trial at a Federal High Court in Abuja. Kanu's special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, submitted a letter to the House of Commons, appealing for UK government intervention.
Kanu detailed his arrest, initial trial, and escape from Nigeria in the letter
