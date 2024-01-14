Iowa Caucuses Kick Off Republican Presidential Nomination Race

Voters venture into sub-zero temperatures Monday to kick off the Republican presidential nomination race with the Iowa caucuses, the first major test of whether runaway front-runner Donald Trump is as much of a sure thing as he appears.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:
GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.