Iowa Caucuses Kick Off Republican Presidential Nomination Race

Voters brave freezing temperatures to start the Republican presidential nomination race in Iowa, testing Donald Trump's popularity.

Voters venture into sub-zero temperatures Monday to kick off the Republican presidential nomination race with the Iowa caucuses, the first major test of whether runaway front-runner Donald Trump is as much of a sure thing as he appears.

