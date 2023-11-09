Investigative Panel Reveals Reasons for Unpaid Health Workers at Teaching Hospital

An investigative panel set up by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare revealed why some health workers at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH), Ile-Ife, Osun State, have been unpaid for months. The panel found that the former Acting Chief Medical Director of the hospital carried out over-employment without provision in the personnel budget. The ministry confirmed the development and stated that the government intervened to set the record straight.





