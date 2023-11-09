Investigative Panel Reveals Over-Employment and Job Racketeering in Teaching Hospital

An investigative panel set up by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare revealed that the former Acting Chief Medical Director of a teaching hospital carried out over-employment and job racketeering. The panel found that the director employed over 1,973 staff, exceeding the waiver for 450 vacancies granted to the hospital.





