Investigation ordered into assault on Nigeria Labour Congress president

The investigation ordered by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, into the beating and alleged assault on the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, in Owerri on November 1, is most instructive. It should be thorough to identify who actually was responsible and to sanction the persons accordingly.

Being the number one person representing all workers in the country, the ill-treatment of Ajaero amounts to desecration of workers and ought not to be allowed to go unpunished. The maltreatment did not appear as a minor encounter, as the labour leader emerged from it brutalised and disheveled, with a swollen face and a black eye. According to reports, the labour leader had gone on invitation of Imo State Council of workers to lead a protest over alleged anti-labour policies of the Hope Uzodimma administration

