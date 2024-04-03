Investigation on Poor Staffing and Lack of Drugs in Borno Communities

INVESTIGATION: Beautiful infrastructure but poor staffing, lack of drugs hinder PHC services in Borno communities EXCLUSIVE: Top Nigeria Customs officers enmeshed in multi-billion naira corruption scandal INVESTIGATION: How Nigerian soldiers killed unarmed civilians in Kaduna community INVESTIGATION: Beautiful infrastructure but poor staffing, lack of drugs hinder PHC services in Borno communities EXCLUSIVE: Top Nigeria Customs officers enmeshed in multi-billion naira corruption scandal.

INVESTIGATION: Beautiful infrastructure but poor staffing, lack of drugs hinder PHC services in Borno communitiesThough the infrastructural upgrade across PHCs in Borno State communities are noticeable, poor staffing, lack of drugs, among other necessities have continued to hinder smooth operation.

Borno reduces out-of-school children by 60 per cent, says ZulumBorno State Government has reduced out-of-school children by over 60 per cent – fromover two million to 800,000.

