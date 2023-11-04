Investigation Launched into Jet Crash-Landing at Ibadan Airport

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has started investigation into the jet crash-landing incident at the Ibadan Airport, In Oyo State.

This is according to a statement issued by the agency hours after the incident where the Minister of Power“The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has been notified and commenced investigation into an accident involving an HS 125 aircraft with Nationality and Registration Marks 5N-AMM belonging to Flint Aero, which occurred at about 08:21pm (Local Time) on 3rd November, 2023,” NSIB added.“The aircraft, on final approach to landing Runway 22, Ibadan Airport crashed short of the runway. There was no fatality, as all passengers and crew were safely evacuated.”The agency is therefore calling for support from the public to carry out a thorough probe into the matter. “We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence, or information any members of the public may have of the accident; that can assist us with this investigation,” the statement from NSIB’s“The Bureau will appreciate that the general public and press respect the privacy of the people involved and NOT assume the cause of the serious incident until formal report is released. The Bureau will release the preliminary report as soon as possible.

