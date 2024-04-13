Investigation Commences into Alleged Drowning of Air Force Personnel in Abia Hotel

The Abia State Police Command has started an investigation into the alleged drowning of an Air force personnel in a hotel in Umuahia . The hotel's receptionist declined to comment on the matter, stating that the manager and his team were out for investigation. According to social media reports , the deceased went to swim in the hotel's pool while it was undergoing renovation.

The body was recovered by the Abia State Fire Service and taken to the Federal Medical Centre Umuahia, where the person was pronounced dead

