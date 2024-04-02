Investigation: Challenges in PHC Services and Corruption Scandal in Nigeria

INVESTIGATION: Beautiful infrastructure but poor staffing, lack of drugs hinder PHC services in Borno communities EXCLUSIVE: Top Nigeria Customs officers enmeshed in multi-billion naira corruption scandal INVESTIGATION: How Nigerian soldiers killed unarmed civilians in Kaduna community INVESTIGATION: Beautiful infrastructure but poor staffing, lack of drugs hinder PHC services in Borno communities EXCLUSIVE: Top Nigeria Customs officers enmeshed in multi-billion naira corruption

scandal International Women’s Day With women’s labour force participation rate in Nigeria put at 49.4 per cent according to the National Bureau of Statistics, while men’s is 56 per cent, gender advocates say the situation indicates a gender gap. “Women are overrepresented in low-paying jobs and the informal sector and have limited access to credit, economic decision-making roles, and other financial services,” the advocates sai

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Investigation: Challenges in PHC Services and Corruption Scandal in NigeriaThis article discusses the challenges faced by primary healthcare services in Borno communities due to poor staffing and lack of drugs. It also highlights a corruption scandal involving top Nigeria Customs officers. Additionally, it explores the efforts of the Central Bank of Nigeria in empowering Nigerian youths with financial literacy. The article further investigates the killing of unarmed civilians by Nigerian soldiers in a Kaduna community. Lastly, it mentions the ongoing Presidential elections in Senegal, monitored by ECOWAS observers.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Investigation: Challenges in PHC Services in Borno CommunitiesThis investigation highlights the issues of poor staffing and lack of drugs that hinder primary healthcare services in Borno communities.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Investigation: Poor Staffing and Lack of Drugs Hinder PHC Services in Borno CommunitiesInvestigation reveals the challenges faced by primary healthcare services in Borno communities due to poor staffing and lack of drugs. Top Nigeria Customs officers are implicated in a multi-billion naira corruption scandal. Nigeria's oil money is being exploited in the great PIA swindle. School children abducted in Kaduna State have been released.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

INVESTIGATION: Beautiful infrastructure but poor staffing, lack of drugs hinder PHC services in Borno communitiesThough the infrastructural upgrade across PHCs in Borno State communities are noticeable, poor staffing, lack of drugs, among other necessities have continued to hinder smooth operation.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

INVESTIGATION: Inside OAU Where Illegal Miners Plunder Nigeria’s Precious StonesThe Latest News from Nigeria and Around the World

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

‘Prompt engineering can be used to address Nigeria’s local challenges’Emmanuel Idowu is a senior software engineer and a cloud engineering educator. He co-founded one startup and is a senior executive at three other tech organisations. He started his tech journey as a horticultural student, creating his first Android app.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »