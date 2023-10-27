Investigate Free Trade Zone Operations, MAN VP Urges FG

surrounding operations at the free trade zones in Nigeria, which has been subjected to serious abuses with little or no value addition to the economy.

Yusuf, who made this call during an interview with journalists, said the government needs to investigate the comprehensive list of the companies who registered under the free trade zone; including the claimed value of their investments as Nigeria Customs Service is losing about N300 billion which is supposed to be generated through Duty Revenues every month.

According to him, we wish to appeal to the President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu through the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment to institute an inquiry into the operations of the FTZ with a view to auditing the number of companies registered under free trade zone, their business activities/model and their initial claim when registered and compare this with the data with the Nigerian Customs for the value of goods coming into the country through the FTZ which is expected to serve as part of...

“It is observed that 60 per cent of the goods coming into the country from Asia are finished products which can be valued around $800 million of which some of them are substandard. As a result of this, the Nigeria Customs Service is losing about N300 billion which is supposed to be generated through Duty Revenues every month but which some of the products mentioned earlier, were imported under the disguise of the free trade zone investments.

He noted that "these goods will be sold in naira and the importers are always wanting to repatriate the money back to their country in dollars and as they have no other source of getting the money, they then resolve to go to the black market since the goods were brought into the country in a dishonest manner.

