Invasion of Oyo State Secretariat by Oodua Nation Agitators

the invasion of the Oyo state secretariat at Agodi in Ibadan, by some Oodua nation agitators shows a lack of intelligence gathering by security agencies.

They removed the Nigerian national flag at the secretariat and replaced it with their “Oodua nation flag” before the intervention of the security personnel.Security operatives arrested some of them while others escaped into the nearby bushes. Speaking on the invasion of the Oyo state secretariat, the PDP chieftain said the video clip was like a scene from a “Nollywood” movie.“You just don’t go and arrange for people to take arms against your government. It is treason,” he said.

“I was completely very angry because that is not the way you talk — it is your government, government for the people, by the people, for the people.”George said he was surprised that the plan of the agitators did not leak to security agencies before the actions were executed.

