Interview with General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida

His Excellency, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) is a former military head of state. IBB as he is fondly called, in this interview with Search FM, a Campus Radio, spoke on a wide range of issues- his childhood, military activities and the civil war. DAILY POST correspondent, Priscilla Dennis monitored the interview. What was it like growing up in Niger State or as it was called back then, the Niger province? Well, I think it's…I was first born here in Minna.

I can't predict where you (students) were in 1941, but it was in 1941 in the month of August. I also started and finished my primary school education here in Minna and then went to Bida where I finished secondary school before joining the Army and received military training at the Nigerian Military Training College in Kaduna, Military Academy in India and so many other military institution





