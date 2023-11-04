Interview with a Passionate Dancer

In 2017, she created ‘The Dance Workshop ‘, a dance convention aimed at training and mentoring professional dancers as well as promoting cultural exchange within the Nigerian dance industry. In her drive to mentor and guide young people to achieve success, she recently held a workshop themed‘Passion-2-Profit’ with seasoned professionals in attendance. In this interview with IJEOMA THOMAS-ODIA, she talks about her passion and drive for dance.

Getting into the industry of dance came from a place of me not wanting to conform to the idea that, if I am not an engineer, doctor or lawyer, I am nobody. I just felt that whatever I chose to be, I should be able to wine and dine with kings and queens. That was what I used to rebel against at home and in the society. I faced it religiously, psychologically. I faced it family wise, I faced it with the society not accepting me, I lost friends who thought I was unserious because I wanted to dance. Some parents tell their kids not to play with us anymore, because you are a dancer. That just gave me more power, because I know who I am. I am very intelligent, and very brilliant and I own that. With who I was right from school, I am already crowned for being amazing. Why would I go to my house, and I’m told that I’m nobody until I’m a lawyer or a docto

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.