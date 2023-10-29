INTERVIEW: Why I’m empowering young emerging Nollywood directors

It is usually not easy to navigate the waters of directing a movie, especially for younger, rookie, and emerging directors; this has inspired Nollywood filmmaker Steve Gukas to embark on a new project he calls ‘First Features’.

The Plateau-State-born filmmaker is training emerging directors and walking them through the business of filmmaking, an opportunity he did not enjoy during his early days. In this Interview, the multi-award-winning movie director, known for his directorial works like ‘Living in Bondage’ the remake, ‘93 Days’ and ‘Keeping Faith’, speaks more about his drive and his latest cinematic piece, ‘Kill Boro.’, is the fourth film in the slate of twelve films that makes up the first feature project. Kill Boro’s story is set in Port Hacourt, so we needed to shoot the movie in Port Hacourt, on the actual location. So we were in Port Harcourt for four weeks for the production.

I was worried about the degree and extent to which people provide training, as it has become a revenue stream for some people whose idea was to provide training to make money. Still, more was needed to support the people who were trained on how to get into the industry and how to progress. headtopics.com

We got over a thousand submissions and had to bring it down to twelve, following different stages of interviews, tests and conversations. Those twelve people merged with twelve writers and the writer-director team, then went into the development of the different feature projects we are embarking on, and we have twelve of those.talents because what we are doing is more than just providing you with the resources and the platform to make the movie.

PT: It should be largely capital-intensive. Are you self-funded, or do you have partners working with you?You are right; it is hugely capital-intensive, but what we have done is that because the feature films themselves are going to go into exhibitions, we have funding partners who are providing some sponsorship, but Native Films provide the large chunk of the funding works and Michelangelo Productions. headtopics.com

