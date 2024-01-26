International Court of Justice Rules Israel Must Prevent Genocide Against Palestinians in Gaza

The International Court of Justice has ruled that Israel must take measures to prevent acts of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Supreme Court Justice Sympathises with Victims of Court of Appeal's DecisionsA Supreme Court justice sympathised with the victims of the Court of Appeal’s decisions who did not have the opportunity of a third-level review of their cases due to statutory limitation.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Germany Supports Israel and Rejects Accusation of GenocideGermany expressed its support for Israel and rejected the accusation of genocide brought against Israel before the International Court of Justice. Namibia criticized Germany for its support, reminding the country of its colonial past.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Tinubu administration vows to seek justice for victims of attacks in Plateau StateThe Tinubu administration promises to ensure justice for victims of attacks in Barkin Ladi and Bokkos Local Government Areas of Plateau State. Vice President Kashim Shettima visits crisis-ravaged communities to offer condolences and apologize for the recent killings. He vows to stop the killings and ensure the safety of the residents.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

AFN Sets Up Committee to Raise Team for International Sporting EventsThe Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) establishes a five-man committee to form a strong team for the African Games, World Indoor Championship, and Olympic Games in Paris.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc Receives Multiple International AwardsUnited Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has been recognized with multiple international awards, highlighting its contributions to the economic development of Africa. The bank received awards for Best SME Bank in Nigeria, Ghana, and Mozambique, as well as Money Market Liquidity Provider, FX Market Liquidity Provider, and Dealing Member of the Year. UBA was also named Global Finance’s Safest Bank in Senegal.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

5 other governors emerge victorious | Ganduje, Gawuna stunned into silence | Rhodes-Vivour to stay in politics | Lawyers call for constitutional change over sacked lawmakersThere were celebrations yesterday across some eight states after the Supreme Court delivered its verdicts in the governorship tussles in Kano, Plateau, Zamfara, Lagos, Bauchi, Abia, Ebonyi and Cross River. The winning and losing political parties and the candidates involved in the governorship contests have in turn, reacted to the judgements either affirming their victories or dismissing their petitions. The Supreme Court judgements have however raised new posers as it reversed Appeal Court rulings that had sacked governors over the processes that led to their emergence as candidates. But the Court of Appeal had also sacked lawmakers for the same reasons. The lawmakers, however, didn’t the option of appealing their sack at the Supreme Court

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »