Int’l routes: Limited FX, others impede operation

He stated that the development has impacted both domestic and airlines operating on the international route negatively, thus threatening their survival. He said that Air Peace operates to destinations in West and Central Africa, so, it ought to bring passengers from Douala, Banjul, Accra, Lome, Monrovia, Dakar, Freetown and others to its hub in Lagos and from Lagos airlift them to India, China, South Africa, Jeddah and other long-haul destinations.

“If Air Peace can bring these passengers from neighbouring countries and take them to farther destinations, the airline will do well on the long-haul routes. It is these kinds of policies that inhibit the success of Nigerian airlines. For example, the Katoka International Airport, Accra has such a transit facility and we take our passengers from there to Monrovia.

“We need transit facilities at the Lagos and Abuja airports. Some airports in African countries have these facilities and that is why airlines that operate from those airports are excelling. Suppose we have to maximise the benefits of air transport and the fact that we are the most travelling people in Africa. In that case, we must provide the infrastructure that will enable our airlines to benefit from flight operations. It is only then we shall begin to benefit from SAATAM,” he said.

Onyema therefore urged CBN to provide foreign exchange so that Air Peace could bring back its aircraft that were ferried overseas for maintenance.

