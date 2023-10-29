Institute seeks government’s collaboration on professional standard

The Chartered Institute of Social Work Practitioners of Nigeria (C-ISOWN), has solicited Federal Government`s support on training and retraining of practitioners to maintain minimum standard and uniform practice.

Immediate Past President of the institute, Dr. Iyeme Efem, made the call when a delegation from C-ISOWN visited the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, in Abuja, to pledge their support and readiness to work collaboratively with the minister to achieve to achieve their mandate.

He expressed the institute’s readiness to support ministry’s programmes to professionalize social work practice and increase the army of professional social workers, saying that such collaboration would address the myriad of social ills affecting the country. headtopics.com

Efem said, “the organization has been implementing the USAID/Fistula Projects in Nigeria since 2007, and the partnership has provided the project the avenue to introduce various social work skills building opportunities for Nigeria.

“This strategy fits perfectly with the activities of the ministry. So, we have been very excited to work as partners with the project and the ministry to expand the capacity building of social workers. headtopics.com

“Another is the development of a compendium of skills building centers in the implementation states. We believe that this will be very useful for developing the next generation of social workers who will anchor most of the rehabilitation of women with fistula and social issues”, he said.

He also informed the Minister of the institute upcoming international conference scheduled to hold between November 2 and 4 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

