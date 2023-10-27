Insecurity: Zamfara Youths Lament Governor’s Frequent Trips Abroad

A statement by the group’s chairman, Musa Saidu Birnin Magaji, said, “The governor’s frequent trips abroad, seemingly for personal interests, have left the people of Zamfara vulnerable to the mercy of bandits, kidnappers, and rapists. This absence reflects a lack of commitment and responsibility towards the citizens who elected him to serve and protect their interests.”

Magaji said they are deeply concerned about the frequent absence of Governor Dauda Lawal from the state in pursuit of his private interests abroad, and accused the governor of prioritising his personal affairs over the safety and well-being of the citizens who entrusted him with their votes.

The group recalled a distressing incident when female students from the Federal University, Gusau were abducted. “On the very day of the incident, Governor Lawal was in the country but chose to arrogantly fly out to the United States, leaving the victims and their parents to face their fate alone. This lack of empathy and disregard for the suffering of the people is deeply concerning and raises questions about the governor’s priorities,” Birnin Magaji said. headtopics.com

“Governor Lawal’s failure to ensure the safety and security of the people of Zamfara has reached an alarming level,” the Group said.Recognizing this dire situation, the youths called for the federal government to impose a state of emergency in the state pointing that Governor Lawal’s tenure has been marked by a glaring failure to fulfill his basic responsibility of safeguarding the lives and well-being of the people he leads.

