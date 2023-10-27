Insecurity: Zamfara Islamic cleric advocates collective effort of Nigerians

Jangebe disclosed this to newsmen in Gusau, the State capital, during an interview, saying that the insecurity situation has become embarrassing and challenging. He attributed the recent calamities affecting the northern part of the country to a lack of obedience to God and disobedience to the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad.

'We can never forget ahead in the absence of peace because peace is fundamental unit of development in every society', he added. He advised the Muslim ummah to always adhere to the teachings of the Holy Quran and the Hadith of the Prophet and ensure that they put them into practice to restore peace to Zamfara State in particular and the country in general.

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

Group Asks Zamfara Gov To Face Insecurity, Not MattawaleThe North-West Security and Stability Support Network, has called on the governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, to cease media attacks on the minister of Read more ⮕

Insecurity: Zamfara Youths Lament Governor’s Frequent Trips AbroadThe Zamfara Youth Alliance for Good Governance, has condemned Governor Dauda Lawal’s alleged absence from the state, especially during times of crisis. Read more ⮕

Bandits kill six persons, injure four in Zamfara townGunmen suspected to be bandits have killed six persons in Dansadau town Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State. A resident of the town who pleaded anonymity said in a telephone interview with DAILY POST that the bandits stormed the town at about 2:00 pm on Tuesday in their large numbers with motorcycles. Read more ⮕

‘We’re losing our husbands,’ Igbo women demand end to insecurity in South-east“Nothing seems normal anymore.” Read more ⮕

Investment In Economy Will Help Defeat InsecurityMinister of budget and economic planning Atiku Abubakar Bagudu has said private sector investment in the Nigerian economy will help defeat insecurity in the Read more ⮕

Insecurity defies 261 NASS motions, 20 legislations, N12tr in 16yrsThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕