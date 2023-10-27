Insecurity: Ondo Amotekun, other security agencies to begin 24-hour patrol

The Ondo state security outfit codenamed Amotekun, is to begin a 24-hour surveillance and patrol with others security agencies, to arrest criminals operating in all the nooks and crannies of the state.Adeleye, said that ” the festive period is around the corner, so we want to reassure members of the public that the state Amotekun Corps remains resolute to ensuring that the festive period goes without security breaches in the state.

“As part of the package, by November 1, we will be launching the annual ember patrol which will entail 24 hours patrol daily in Akure and all local government headquarters of the state. Adeleye said that no fewer than 33 suspected criminals were arrested for committing various offences across the state recently.

“These criminals were picked up at various local government areas of the state. Some of them, we have concluded their investigations and they will be prosecuted while we will make sure that the remaining suspects follow the due process of the law. headtopics.com

“We have a group of people here that specializes in breaking shops, and they have warehouse where they keep what they stole and we have been able to return what they stole to the owners while they will face normal prosecution.

