, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has revealed that there was pressure on the leadership of the House to ask the president to return the nation back to the era of cashless policy.

Speaking when the New Commandant of the National War College led the management to pay him a visit, the Speaker asked the college to conduct a research on the relationship between cashless economy and insecurity

He said: “You are aware where Nigeria is today in terms of security. We are at the lowest and we rely on institutions like yours to come up with policies that will minimise, if not eliminate all the security challenges that this country is facing. headtopics.com

“I want to challenge you to put on your thinking cap, think outside the box and come up with suggestions for the executive and the parliament on what we need to do to bring to an end this incessant insecurity that is affecting this country.

“That in a way started giving us some sort of reflection, that it may be one of the none kinetic policy that you can come up with and advise on so that what was startee and aborted may be one one of the things that may bring an end to this situation. headtopics.com

The Speaker however assured the National Defence College that the current Assembly will pass the law that will give legal backing to the change of name of the institution from National War College to National Defence College.

“The bill was there and we were unable to conclude the entire legislation process before we winded up. This time around, we are starting early and I want to assure you that under the 10th Assembly, the full name of your institution will be given legal backing.” headtopics.com

