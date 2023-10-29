Insecurity: Nasarawa Varsity approves recruitment of vigilantes

Professor Abdullahi Modibbo, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of NSUK, stated in a recent interview with newsmen that the university is determined to curb the menace of kidnapping and ensure the safety of both staff and students. “Kidnapping is a source of concern to the management of the institution, even though we know it is a national problem. “For those on campus, we don’t have much problem because we are working in collaboration with Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

“For those off campus, we have approved the recruitment of 20 vigilantes that will be strategically trained to do their job in various nooks and crannies of the various off-campus locations. This is one of the efforts we are making to ensure the security of staff and students,” Modibo said. DAILY POST recalls that kidnappers recently abducted some students and lecturers of the institution and released them only after ransoms were paid.

