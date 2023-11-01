Insecurity: INEC ready to conduct election in every part of Imo

She said the commission was prepared because it had conducted pre-electoral activities as regards the conduct of the Imo governorship election. Agu said among other things; “It is germane to state at this juncture, that the Commission has conducted all the pre-electoral activities before the November 11 elections within the timeline stipulated by the Electoral Act and election guidelines in a professional, credible and transparent manner.

“Furthermore, the Independent National Electoral Commission in the State has held several stakeholders’ meetings at various levels to dialogue with the stakeholders and collaborate with them towards achieving a successful election.

“Through these meetings, we have sought to strategically engage the security agencies under the auspices of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), political parties and their agents, traditional rulers and their executive cabinets, religious leaders and faith-based groups, youths and women groups, organizations of persons with disabilities (PWD), civil society organizations and non-governmental organizations, media executives and journalists, different voter...

“The benefit of these partnerships in promoting voter education, voters’ participation, transparency, inclusivity, peace and security throughout the process cannot be overemphasized as the success of an electoral process is a collective effort of all partners and also not a day’s event.”

She further said: “The Commission has conducted the training of staff and a readiness assessment required for the Amber Zone timeline. During the readiness assessment and training which took place in Rockview Hotel Owerri, between Friday 13th to Saturday 14th October 2023, the INEC Election Monitoring and Support Centre (EMSC) hosted the twenty-seven electoral officers and their assistants (Operations), the Heads of departments and State EMSC desk officers.

