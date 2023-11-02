Insecurity: 20 commercial motorcyclists killed within 3wks in Ondo —Amotekun boss

Adeleye, who reiterated the security outfit’s determination to reduce all acts of criminal activities to the barest minimum during the yuletide season, advised against riding motorcycles at night. According to him, “20 cases of commercial motorcyclists killed and their motorcycles stolen was recorded in the last three weeks, hence it is risky to ride motorcycles in the night.

“It is also no longer permitted for vehicles to ply the road without registration numbers, and all vehicles with tinted glass should obtain Police permit for them. Adeleye, who paraded 11 criminal suspects, arrested with locally-made weapons, said that the corp had commenced 2023/2024 Ember Border Patrol activities.

“We are determined to make thier act impossible and we are sending this message to them and anybody planning to forment trouble during this yuletide, that it is not business as usual again.

