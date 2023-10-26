Infrastructure Bank Rebrands, Targets N1trn Capital Base To Support Govt

infrastructure financing. The bank said it now stands at the threshold of a new era, an era defined by fresh perspectives, innovative approaches, and a renewed sense of purpose.

Acting managing director/CEO of the bank, Nkiru Chime said “Our new logo, unveiled before you, represents not only our commitment to change but also our acknowledgement of the evolving needs of our nation.” She made the remarks at the unveiling of the logo for rebranding in Abuja on Wednesday.

The MD said TIB is recapitalizing to take its minimum share capital to N10 billion and to grow its balance sheet to N100 billion over the next 18 months. She said the bank will now attract more funds for funding “other transactions and grow the capital base or the available resources of the bank to about N1 trillion within the next five years.” headtopics.com

Group managing director of Norrenberger Financial Group, the core investor in the Infrastructure Bank, Anthony Edeh said the rebranding of the bank is another way of reaching Norrenberger’s self-imposed goal of expanding its footprint across Nigeria and having a financial product in every home by 2030. With the acquisition, he said, “We are expanding our footprint across Nigeria in areas that touch the lives of Nigerians and in areas that enhance the living standards of Nigerians.

She said the bank will diversify its investment portfolio to encompass a wider range of infrastructure projects, from transportation and energy to healthcare and education. The aim is to enhance the ability to meet the diverse needs of the market. headtopics.com

“Our promise to you, our valued stakeholders, is that TIB will continue to be a driving force in Nigeria’s infrastructure development. We will adapt, innovate, and collaborate to address the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

