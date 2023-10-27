INEC Urges Media To Resist Fake News, Misinformation

and Imo states.INEC added that “In the next few days, the accredited media organisations will be notified of the date for the collection of the identity cards for their officials.”

The chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, spoke yesterday at a quarterly meeting with media executives ahead of the governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states yesterday in Abuja.Yakubu said while the commission welcomes reports on elections, it will not go out of its way to censor media reports.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission does not believe in censorship. We have said repeatedly that the best antidote to fake news is greater openness and regular and consistent engagement with stakeholders. We will continue to work together in this regard.” headtopics.com

“By doing so, we tested the efficacy of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for both biometric authentication of voters and the upload of results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV). “By this, we are encouraged that the test was successful and we look forward to improved performance of the BVAS in voter accreditation and result upload in the forthcoming Governorship elections and beyond.”

