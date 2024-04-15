INEC Tenders Electoral Documents Against SDP's Petition

The Independent National Electoral Commission , on Monday, tendered electoral documents against the petition by the Social Democratic Party and its candidate, Murtala Ajaka, challenging the election victory of Gov. Usman Ododo .
Others include INEC Form EC8B; INEC Form EC8E; List of Accredited Agents for SDP; List of Accredited Ward Agents; Receipts of Payment for Forms, among others. Njoku then applied for an adjournment to enable the electoral umpire present its witnesses on the next adjourned date.Earlier, Justice Birnin-Kudu, who observed that the SDP’s petition would elapse on May 29, said there was the need to amend the number of days earlier given for the 2nd and 3rd respondents to present their case and for the filing of the final written addresses of the parties.
INEC Electoral Documents Petition Social Democratic Party SDP Election Victory Gov. Usman Ododo
