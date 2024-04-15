INEC Tenders Electoral Documents Against SDP's Petition

The Independent National Electoral Commission , on Monday, tendered electoral documents against the petition by the Social Democratic Party and its candidate, Murtala Ajaka, challenging the election victory of Gov. Usman Ododo .

Others include INEC Form EC8B; INEC Form EC8E; List of Accredited Agents for SDP; List of Accredited Ward Agents; Receipts of Payment for Forms, among others. Njoku then applied for an adjournment to enable the electoral umpire present its witnesses on the next adjourned date.Earlier, Justice Birnin-Kudu, who observed that the SDP’s petition would elapse on May 29, said there was the need to amend the number of days earlier given for the 2nd and 3rd respondents to present their case and for the filing of the final written addresses of the parties.

INEC Electoral Documents Petition Social Democratic Party SDP Election Victory Gov. Usman Ododo

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



vanguardngrnews / 🏆 5. in NG

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kogi poll: INEC tenders documents against SDP, Ajaka’s petition at tribunalThe Nation Newspaper Kogi poll: INEC tenders documents against SDP, Ajaka’s petition at tribunal

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Kogi governorship dispute: INEC opens defence, tenders documentsThe Nation Newspaper Kogi governorship dispute: INEC opens defence, tenders documents

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

INEC to CSOs: No election report, no accreditationChairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has declared that the commission

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

INEC disowns Labour Party convention as electoral body fails to send monitors to cover exerciseA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Edo procurement agency warns lawmakers against awarding contracts without tenders board approvalThe Edo State Procurement Agency has said any contract awarded by Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, without the approval of the tenders board will attract two years jail or a fine of not less than N2 million.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Defection looms as El-Rufai, APC, PDP chieftains meet with SDP leaders [PHOTOS]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »