INEC's Performance in 2023 General Elections

Despite most of the post-election assessments that unfairly scored the performance of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) low in the 2023 general elections, the electoral body made very visible improvement that led to the smooth transition programme.





🏆 1. GuardianNigeria » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Human Rights Activist Commends INEC's Performance in 2023 ElectionsDr. Chima Mathew Amadi praises INEC for positive outcomes in the 2023 elections and criticizes the focus on specific aspects of the process. He highlights challenges faced by the media and the deployment of fake news by political players.

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Ebonyi leads in BudgiT 2023 fiscal performance rankingThe Nation Newspaper Ebonyi leads in BudgiT 2023 fiscal performance ranking

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Former INEC Chairman, Jega, Clarifies Position on 2023 Elections Being CompromisedA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

MATTERS ARISING: Seventh INEC office razed in 2021 — what does it mean for 2023 polls?Nigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Bayelsa 2023: Sylva’s lawyer writes INEC, seeks withdrawal of amended candidates’ listINEC had, earlier on Wednesday, released an amended list of candidates vying in the election without including Mr Sylva’s name.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Watch Rema’s thrilling performance at Ballon d’Or 2023Nigerian music superstar, Divine Ikubor, known professionally as Rema, performed at this year’s Ballon d’Or award.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »