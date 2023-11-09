INEC's Handling of Off-Cycle Governorship Polls Raises Concerns

This voyage of rediscovery must begin with President Bola Tinubu, who barefacedly recently appointed proven partisans as Resident Electoral Commissioners.(INEC) is being buffeted by criticisms yet again, for the way it handled three off-cycle governorship polls in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states on 11 November. The reports of media and electoral observers strongly indicate the noxious similitude of these previous polls to the elections.

There is, as such, a huge public distrust of INEC’s ability to deliver credible polls in the country, going forward. But not a few felt that with massive mobilisation of security personnel – 40,000 police officers in Kogi, 27,000 in Bayelsa and 84 police commissioners/deputies/assistants in Imo, alongside INEC’s pooling of all of its resources in men and material to these states, the drivel of electoral malfeasance would be minimal. That was not to be. Sadly, the torrents of broadside from a wide spectrum of vested interests, suggest that INEC’s redemption and getting it right in our elections are still light years awa





