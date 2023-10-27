INEC: Court okays trial of suspended Adamawa REC, Yunusa-Ari

Yunusa-Ari is facing a six-count charge over alleged unlawful role he played in the Adamawa State governorship election that held on March 18.

However, midway into the collation of results of the supplementary poll that held on April 15, the suspended Adamawa REC, Yunusa-Ari, sidelined protocols and announced the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Aishatu Ahmed Binani, as the winner.

Meanwhile, following INEC’s eventual decision to prosecute the Adamawa REC, Senator Binani, through her team of lawyers led by former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Michael Aondoaka, SAN, approached the court to challenge the legality of the planned trial. headtopics.com

Mr Aondoaka, SAN, while moving a motion exparte that was filed alongside the suit, contended that until the petition his client lodged at the tribunal to challenge the outcome of the Adamawa governorship election is decided in line with section 149 of the Electoral Act, 2022, the prosecution of Mr Yunusa-Ari could not be legally valid.

He noted that section 285(6) of the Electoral law prescribed 180 days for determination of electoral disputes, a period that had yet to elapse in the petition the APC candidate lodged before the tribunal on May 6. headtopics.com

Justice Donatus Okorowo had on the strength of the exparte motion, ordered all the parties in the suit to maintain the status quo ante bellum, pending the determination of the matter.

