INEC chairman urges media to stand as shield against fake news

has asked media practitioners in the country to form a bulwark against fake news in the country while strictly adhering to the ethics of journalism.

He said: “I wish to remind all media organisations to strictly adhere to the ethics of your profession. We welcome reports on the election. At the same time, you should form a bulwark against fake news.

Prof. Yakubu disclosed that about 94 media organisations, deploying 1,255 personnel, have been accredited to cover the off-cycle elections in the three states, adding that “In the next few days, the accredited media organisations will be notified of the date for the collection of the identity cards for their officials. headtopics.com

“By doing so, we tested the efficacy of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for both biometric authentication of voters and the upload of results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV). He said further that, “election is a multi-stakeholder activity. In discharging our responsibilities, we will continue to engage with all stakeholders. One of such engagements is with the security agencies.“In previous elections, media organisations have expressed concern about the safety of journalists, technical staff and protection of the equipment you deploy on Election Day.

The INEC chairman said the commission considers the elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi governorship as critical to the commission.

