INEC chairman defends N18bn supplementary budget, says there're 11 bye-elections to conduct

Yakubu spoke on Wednesday when he appeared before the house of representatives committee on appropriations to defend the commission’s 2023 supplementary budget. Yakubu said the expenditure for the three off-cycle polls in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states and bye-elections has been captured in the supplementary budget.N18 billion in the budget for the commission is not solely for the conduct of elections, noting that a “substantial part” of it is for the personnel cost.“You will recall that in April this year, there was a 40 percent increase in peculiar allowance of civil servants,” Yakubu said.

Yakubu said the commission was not able to conduct some bye-elections because there was no budgetary provision for it.“Many honourable members have asked us: ‘In the house of representatives vacancies have been declared. Why has INEC not conducted by-elections?’ There are no budgetary provisions for the conduct of these unforeseen and unbudgeted by-elections,” he said.

Yakubu said there are 11 vacancies — seven in the national assembly and four state assemblies — that INEC has to conduct by-elections to fill. “Not many people in Nigeria will believe that within four months after the inauguration of the national and state assemblies, 11 vacancies have occurred. Eleven bye-elections in four months. Unfortunately, the majority coming from the house of representatives,” he said.

“There are five vacancies in the house of representatives. Two were caused by death and three were caused by the resignation of honourable members.“We have vacancies in four state constituencies across the country and we have vacancies in two senatorial districts.

