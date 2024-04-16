INEC Announces Usman Ododo as Winner of Kogi State Governorship Election

INEC announced Usman Ododo , candidate of the All Progressives Congress , as the winner of the Kogi state governorship election held on November 11, 2023.

Ododo polled 446,237 votes to defeat Murtala Ajaka, candidate of the SDP, who came second with 259,052 votes, and Dino Melaye, of the Peoples Democratic Party , who scored 46,362 votes. At the tribunal session on Monday, counsel to INEC, Uchenna Njoku, who held the brief of Kanu Agabi, tendered several documents for the commission.Some of the documents include INEC regulations and guidelines for the conduct of the election, manuals for electoral officers and Form EC8C.

Others are INEC Form EC8B; Form EC8E, a list of accredited agents for SDP; a list of accredited ward agents and receipts of payment for forms, among others. Ado Birnin-Kudu, chairman of the tribunal, admitted the documents in evidence and marked them as exhibits.The INEC counsel then applied for an adjournment to enable the electoral umpire to call its witnesses on the next adjourned date.Earlier, the tribunal chairman, said there was a need to amend the number of days allotted to the 2nd and 3rd respondents to call their witnesses considering that the SDP’s petition would elapse on May 29.

INEC Usman Ododo Kogi State Governorship Election APC Murtala Ajaka SDP Dino Melaye PDP

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gov. Usman Ododo expresses shock and sympathy over bandits attack in KogiGov. Usman Ododo of Kogi has expressed shock and sympathy over the recent killing of 25 persons during bandits attack in Agojeju-Odo community in Omala Local Government Area of the state. He promises immediate intervention to prevent a reoccurrence of the situation.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

PHOTOS: Ododo visits Tinubu, says distribution of foodstuffs in Kogi will be continuousNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Tinubu hails Ododo’s ‘impressive’ start in KogiPresident Bola Tinubu has commended Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, for his impressive start to life in office as the governor

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

'Dastardly act' -- Ododo condemns killing of 25 people in Kogi communityUsman Ododo, governor of Kogi, says the assailants who killed 25 people in the Agojeju-Odo community, Omala LGA of the state, will be brought to justice.

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Kogi: Criminals behind Agojeju-Odo community killings will be apprehended- Gov. Ododo vowsKogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has vowed to fish out all the criminals behind the killings in Agojeju-Odo community in Omala Local Government Area of the state.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Kogi: SDP closes case after 25 witnesses; Ododo, APC open defence April 15Governor Ododo of Kogi and his party, APC, will, on April 15, open their defence at the state's governorship election tribunal in Abuja

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »