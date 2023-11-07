INEC Adds Timipre Sylva's Name to Bayelsa Governorship Election Candidates List

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has added the name of Timipre Sylva to the list of candidates contesting the Bayelsa governorship election. Sylva, a former governor of the state, was initially disqualified by the federal high court in Abuja. However, the appeal court ruled that the trial court lacked jurisdiction, leading to INEC adding Sylva's name back to the list of candidates.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THECABLENG: INEC obeys court order, adds APC’s Sylva to list of Bayelsa guber candidatesNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more »

CHANNELSTV: INEC Adds Sylva To Bayelsa Gov Candidates’ List After Court OrderBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more »

THECABLENG: BREAKING: INEC adds APC’s Sylva to list of Bayelsa guber candidatesNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Guber election: INEC re-enlists Sylva as Bayelsa APC candidateA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Bayelsa Poll: We are ready- INEC, security agencies declareA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo guber: INEC autions staff ahead of Nov 11 electionThe Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has charged staff members of the commission to be non-partisan during the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi State. Yakubu urged INEC staffers to maintain their integrity during the Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi governorship elections.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »