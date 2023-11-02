Index crosses 70,000 mark, highest level on record, amid gains in 37 stocks

Recall that market has been on an upward trajectory since the entry of the new administration led by President Bola Tinubu, due to its bold reforms, especially the removal of fuel subsidy and the liberalisation of the foreign exchange market.

Airtel Africa recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent to close at N1, 694.10, while University Press and Chams Holding Company followed with a gain of 9.91 per cent each to close at N2.33 and N2.44 per cent respectively.

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust depreciated by 2.70 per cent to close at N3.60, while Unilever Nigeria declined by 2.44 per cent to close at N14. FBNH followed with 94.655 million shares worth N1.841 billion, while Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) traded 45.752 million shares valued at N1.601 billion.

Analysts at Afrinvest said: “Tomorrow, we anticipate a mildly negative performance on the local bourse as investors take profit from the recent gains. A forex broker, ForexTime (FXTM), has hosted an inaugural Battle Royale competition in Nigeria with prizes for the participants. The event, held recently, united traders and enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds in a quest for a coveted $2000 prize pot, while highlighting FXTM Academy's commitment to enhancing trading skills.

