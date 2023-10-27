Indecent dressing: Solomon Buchi defends Maraji against internet trolls

Maraji had previously expressed her views on indecent dressing, claiming that modest dressing commands more respect and politeness from others.

Solomon Buchi provided his viewpoint despite the criticism she received from certain ladies who called her a “pick-me” and that she didn’t encourage other women. He made the case that some outfit does not exalt God and stressed the significance of modesty in the Christian faith.Buchi also pointed out that people’s fashion choices might be influenced by celebrities who advocate for less modest attire.

He concluded by underlining the difficulty of teaching modesty and decency to modern women and asserting that maintaining one's body is a crucial component of faith.In his words: "Maraji has been called unprintable names by her fellow women because she frowned upon indecent dressing. I've seen posts of women calling her a hater, a pick-me, etc."There's a way typical prostitutes dress. Women call certain outfits "Ashawo dress" because it gives slutty vibes.

“What scares me is that some Christian women think they can wear whatever they wish to. If decency is just a social construct to control women, why not walk around stark naked, as clothes are even tools of oppression too?

