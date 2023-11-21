A new report reveals an increase in tobacco industry interference in Nigeria's public health policies, particularly tobacco control measures. Nigeria's ratings dropped from 53 to 60 due to the government's failure to adhere to transparency mechanisms and disclose exchanges with the industry. The tobacco industry exploits these breaches to interfere in public health policies.





The Federal Government of Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to tackle tobacco use by children in the country. The Minister of Youth and Development, Jamila Ibrahim, said this in Abuja on Friday, when Ms Bintou Camara, Regional Director, Tobacco Control Programme (AFRO) Campaign for Tobacco – Free Kids, paid her a courtesy visit.

