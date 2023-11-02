Incentive for investment immigration, 2nd passport, citizenship is increasing — Optiva Capital

At an interactive session with the media, the Managing Director/CEO of Optiva Capital Partners, Ms. Jane Kimemia, stated that there is currently an increased incentive for investment immigration, second passport, second citizenship or permanent residency, for investment savvy Nigerians who recognise that these provide global access to boundless opportunities.

She stated: “Our clients are established Nigerians, they are in business, they are executives, so they are very comfortable, but they are looking for global access and acceptance.” Ms. Kimemia further said that Nigerians, being the most global of Africans, seek global opportunities to meet the need for their children’s education, healthcare, access to more economies and markets to expand their trade and business.

According to her, “at Optiva Capital Partners, we are helping our clients to save on what they would have been spending anyway.” Ms. Kimemia explained that through second citizenship, Optiva Capital assists discerning Nigerians to save scarce foreign exchange because they pay a fraction of what non-citizens pay for education, healthcare, property, amongst other social benefits.

With a second citizenship through Citizenship By Immigration (CBI) or other investments in government designated programs in exchange for permanent residency, for citizenship and global access, Ms. Kimemia emphasised that these not only give recipients global access, but they are also investments and savings.

Explaining further why Optiva Capital Partners investment immigration services are targeted at High Networth Individuals (HNIs), Ms. Kimemia said when it comes to the cost of CBI or permanent residency, the value being sought by clients include their wards’ education thereby making investment immigration a vehicle for clients to protect, to grow, to enhance, to diversify their wealth.

