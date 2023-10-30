Impeachment Scare: Security Operatives Take Over Rivers Assembly

Also, about 17 patrol vehicles as well as four armoured personnel carriers (APCs) were stationed at the building, which is located opposite the Court of Appeal complex and adjacent to the Police Command headquarters in Port Harcourt.
The development followed an explosion that occurred at the complex on Sunday night, leading to the destruction of the hallowed chamber of the House of Assembly. The suspected arson, which was allegedly carried out by political thugs, may not be unconnected to an alleged plot by the lawmakers to impeach the Majority Leader of the House, Rt. Hon. Eddison Ehie, this Monday, October 30, 2023.
It was also alleged that the plot to impeach Ehie, who was deputy speaker of the 9th Assembly, was to pave way for the commencement of impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara. When LEADERSHIP visited the area this Monday morning, the entire stretch of Moscow Road was blocked by the security operatives, who advised motorists and other road users, to use alternative routes to their destinations. headtopics.com
Nigeria Headlines
NPFL Reschedules Five Matches Involving, Insurance, Rivers United, Doma UnitedThe board of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) have rescheduled five matches due to logistics reasons. Read more ⮕