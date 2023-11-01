Impeachment Saga: Uneasy Calm In Rivers As Tinubu Intervenes

LEADERSHIP observed yesterday that most residents refused to go about their usual business activities, including civil servants who witnessed the scenario on Monday while at work. Meanwhile, operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested no fewer than 150 youths, including the chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) in the state, Chijioke Ihunwo, suspected to be Fubara’s supporters.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has stepped into the political crisis in the state, with a view to quelling the escalating crisis. “That is the problem emerging in Rivers. Mr President, in his usual leadership position, intervened and it appears there will be peace in that respect.”

The governors stated this after rising from an emergency meeting in Abuja which deliberated on the matter and other issues. The governors also said the judgement of the Supreme Court on the 2023 Presidential Election has ended the presidential election cycle, as there must be an end to litigation.

“We urge the judiciary at the apex level to ensure that our jurisprudence is not distorted. We remain vigilant in the struggle for democracy and good governance in the country.” The state commissioner for Information and Communications, Warisenibo Joe Johnson, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday, advised the people of the state to jettison such reports.

“Our dear governor is a technocrat, with robust civil service background, kind hearted and a very humane person who does things according to laid down rules and with the fear of God.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Rivers crisis: BoT chair, Wabara sues for peace, says Rivers very important to PDPA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Rivers Impeachment crisis: Clark urges Tinubu to caution WikeThe Nation Newspaper Rivers Impeachment crisis: Clark urges Tinubu to caution Wike

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Rivers lawmakers serve impeachment notice on Gov FubaraThe Rivers State House of Assembly has begun the process of impeaching the state governor, Siminialayi Fubara. To this end, the state's lawmakers served an impeachment notice on Fubara after removing the House Leader, Edison Ehie, who is believed to be on the Governor’s side.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Impeachment: Fubara challenges Rivers lawmakers to disclose his offencesRivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara on Monday challenged the state House of Assembly to make public the offences that warranted the commencement impeachment proceedings against him. Fubara spoke in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Boniface Onyedi.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Impeachment: Fubara challenges Rivers lawmakers to name his offencesThe statement was his first official reaction to the announcement of the commencement of impeachment proceedings against him by the House.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Rivers quakes as governor ‘gets impeachment notice’The Nation Newspaper Rivers quakes as governor ‘gets impeachment notice’

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕