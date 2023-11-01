Impeachment Plot: PDP Govs To Meet With Wike Today

The Chairman of the Forum, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, will lead about 10 other governors in the party to the FCT minister’s office for talks.“Following the decision reached at the PDP Governors Forum meeting on Tuesday, 31st October, to visit the FCT Minister, for reconciliation and mediation purposes, the Chairman of the Forum H.

At the meeting, the PDP governors welcomed the intervention of President Bola Tinubu who met with Fubara and his predecessor, Wike, at the Aso Villa in Abuja on Tuesday afternoon to resolve the crisis.

The meeting of the President with the two politicians who are PDP followed the impeachment proceedings launched against Fubara by the Rivers State House of Assembly on Monday.The Assembly Complex was turned to a confusion theatre after fire gutted a section on Sunday night and the attendant drama that occurred on Monday morning with the removal of principal officers in the Assembly as gunshots rent the air.

Fubara had stormed the Complex on Monday to see the level of the damage and alleged that he was shot at by the police, an allegation the police said was being probed. Meanwhile, some leaders in Rivers also met with the FCT minister on Tuesday in the issue. Also, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP has called on all actors in the disagreement in the state to sheathe their swords and allow for peaceful and amicable resolution of the crisis.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: PDP Breaks Silence, Reacts to Impeachment Plot Against Rivers State Governor FubaraA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: ‘The Lord’s Doing’, Remi Tinubu Hails S’Court VerdictBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: ‘Friends’ Cast ‘Utterly Devastated’ By Matthew Perry’s DeathBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Fubara: PDP NWC Calls For Calm, Begins ResolutionBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Adedeji In Senate For Confirmation As FIRS ChairmanBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Mixed Reactions As Sanwo-Olu Walks The Runway At Lagos Fashion WeekBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕