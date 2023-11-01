Impeachment: Ondo court fines dep gov over counsel’s absence

Following the dismissal of the case, the deputy governor filed a Notice of Appeal together with an application that the court should restrain the House of Assembly and the Chief Judge from proceeding with the impeachment, pending the hearing and determination of his Appeal.
Counsel to the State House of Assembly, Femi Emodamori, informed the Court that the motion for injunction was adjourned yesterday based on the agreement of both parties. Justice Akintan-Osadebay, in his response, ordered the deputy governor to pay N50,000 each to the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Olamide Oladiji; the House of Assembly, the Clerk to the House, Benjamin Jaiyola; and the Chief Judge, who were sued as the 3rd to 6th respondents respectively in the motion.The presiding judge said the fine of N200,000 against Aiyedatiwa was for wasting the time of the Court and the other parties.
OSF, in a statement by its acting Chairman and Organising Secretary, Messrs Femi Ogunleye and Tolulope Obadofin, said: “The actions and conduct of Doyin Odebowale, the Senior Special Adviser to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, have raised serious concerns and have caused distress among the indigenes of Ondo State.
