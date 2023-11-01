Impeachment of Fubara not in interest of Rivers — Ateke Tom

He noted that Wike, now the Minister, of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), who hails from the Ikwerre ethnic nationality, was instrumental in making of Fubara from the riverine area. Ateke condemned the ongoing plot to destabilise the state by reading ethnic motives into the crisis, adding that the impasse would not benefit anybody.

He faulted the move to impeach Fubara after less than six months in office, noting that such development was not in the interest of the state. The king said: “I have observed with deep concern the ongoing situation in Rivers State. Our beloved Rivers State is currently facing a challenging situation between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nysemo Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“The current crisis must be resolved swiftly for the benefit of our state and its people. We should continue the path of development and peace established by the previous administration, which the current government is also following.

“I condemn the attempted impeachment of Governor Siminalayi Fubara within only six months of his administration. This is not in the best interest of our state. “I call on law enforcement agencies to remain loyal to the people and not be swayed by political actors. The use of water cannons and teargas on the Rivers State Governor is unacceptable.Absence of witness stalls Mompha’s alleged N6bn money laundering trial

“I hope for a return to normalcy in our government and legislative processes, which will benefit our citizens and business community.

