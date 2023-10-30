Impeachment can plunge Rivers into chaos, IYC warns

The spokesman of the IYC, Bedford Benjamin, appealed to the lawmakers to desist from the act, saying it was capable of plunging Rivers State into chaos.
Bedford said the incumbent governor should be allowed to run the affairs of the state without interference. He said: “The rascality of the Assembly is about to cause an unnecessary bloodbath in the state. The IYC cautions loyalists of tyranny to retrace their steps because we will not allow this illegality to thrive.He said the IYC would mobilise in solidarity for their kinsman governor adding that in the past 24 years, no Ijaw man had tasted the exalted office of Rivers governor.
Benjamin stated: “Now that we are here. Nobody can intimidate and embarrass an Ijaw son out of office. We shall resist it with everything. If this madness does not stop there will be a serious crisis in Rivers.” headtopics.com
Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */