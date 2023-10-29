IMO: Why I will hand over to Owerri Zone in 2027 — Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has challenged the leaders in Owerri Zone to unite and forge a common front to enable them succeed him in 2027 when he would have served out his second term in office.

The governor reiterated his determination to hand over to Owerri Zone at the end of his second tenure in 2027 based on the Imo Charter of Equity and overwhelming support his administration has got from the zone for his re-election.

Uzodimma gave the assurance at the Owerri Zone youth and women endorsement rally held at Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square, New Owerri, on Friday, October 27, 2027. He recalled that the Imo Charter of Equity is for unity, peace and fairness to all the zones and that he will use his office and political networks to implement it. headtopics.com

The governor urged the zone to unite for peace, to attract local and foreign direct investments to the area, noting that “unity will bring prosperity, cure poverty, provide jobs that will engage the youths and reduce violence in the zone and Imo State in general.”

Uzodimma called on the youths to shun violence, vandalism and destructions “because such behaviour will not bring anything good, rather it will bring destruction and stigmatisation to them.” He appealed to Owerri Zone leaders, youths and women to tell those sponsoring violence in Imo State to stop and allow peace to reign. “The youths should shun violence and those engaged in it because they are not our friends,” he said and pledged to continue to uphold the Nigerian project “because Nigeria is our heritage and Imo State will not abandon her heritage. headtopics.com

The Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Chief Henry Njoku (Haritex), on his part, told the governor that all youths and women in Owerri Zone are with him, “especially as they have firm believe in the implementation of the Charter of Equity which will guarantee the zone the Governor of Imo State by 2027.”,

Friday Sermon: Palestine: The land of one of Islam’s three most holy mosques, By Murtadha GusauPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Akinremi Victoria: Why parents should be blamed for social vices in NigeriaThe saying that you are a product of your parental upbringing is an established fact as portrayed in the quote by Brad Meltzer, American novelist and non fiction writer. According to America’s National Center for Biotechnology Information, children inherit pairs of genes from their parents. Read more ⮕

Why we constituted 134 committees despite Nigeria’s economic challenges — RepsSome Nigerians have voiced concerns over what they perceived as an excessive number of committees, contradicting President Bola Tinubu’s... Read more ⮕

Why investors are running away from northern NigeriaA public affairs commentator, Ahmed Bakare, has lamented that if bandits can enter a town and kill police officers, including a Divisional Police Officer in Zamfara State, then the northern part of the country is no longer safe. Bakare made these remarks in an interview with DAILY POST in Gusau on Friday. Read more ⮕

Why Naira re-denomination will fail in Nigeria — ExpertsA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Imo APC Group, PDP Differ On Planned Import Of 2,000 MilitantsA group, Imo Progressives Movement in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged a plot by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to import 2,000 Read more ⮕