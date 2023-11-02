Imo: Uzodinma attempted to assassinate Ajaero, shut down Nigeria until gov is removed

Amid backlash from some Nigerians, the police quickly denied arresting Ajaero, saying the NLC president was taken into custody following an attack on him. Reacting, Sowore posted on X: 'This barbarism is unacceptable, @HopeUzodinma sent thugs to assault and possibly assassinate @NLCHeadquarters President Joe Ajaero. 'The @NLCHeadquarters ought to shut down the country until the Imo State Governor and his thugs are removed from office. #RevolutionNow.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Joe Ajaero Abducted By Imo Governor Uzodinma, Police CommissionerA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: NLC, TUC link Ajaero’s arrest to Imo governor, UzodinmaThe Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, have linked the arrest of NLC President, Joe Ajaero in Owerri to the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma. NLC said Uzodinma conspired with the Imo State Police Commissioner, Muhammed Barde, to ‘abduct’ Ajaero in Owerri.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: NLC, TUC report Uzodinma to Tinubu over Ajaero’s arrest in OwerriThe Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and Trade Union Council, TUC, have urged President Bola Tinubu to call Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State to order. The demand follows the violence that visited members of the workers’ unions in the state on Wednesday.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Imo Protest: NLC president Ajaero hospitalised, rushed to Owerri FMCThe Nation Newspaper Imo Protest: NLC president Ajaero hospitalised, rushed to Owerri FMC

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Imo PDP guber candidate demands immediate release of NLC President, AjaeroPeoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in Imo State, Senator Samuel Anyanwu has called for the immediate release of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero. Anyanwu spoke in a statement signed by the Director, Media, and Publicity Imo PDP Governorship Campaign Organization, Ikenna Onuoha.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: BREAKING: Imo Protest: NLC president Ajaero hospitalised, rushed to Owerri FMCThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Imo Protest: NLC president Ajaero hospitalised, rushed to Owerri FMC

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕