Imo: Supreme Court adjourns 2020 election cases against Uzodinma till December

Mr Uzodinma was declared governor of Imo in January 2020, after it sacked PDP’s Emeka lhedioha whom Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC,The applications subsequently filed to challenge Mr Uzodonma’s emergence as the governor were scheduled for hearing on Tuesday. However, an official of the Supreme Court who did not want his name mentioned told journalists that the appeal had been postponed until 5 December.

The applicants in their separate cases urged the Supreme Court to activate its decision delivered in 2019, disqualifying Uche Nwosu from the Imo governorship race on the grounds of double nomination as the candidate of both the APC and Action Alliance (AA).

On its part, the PDP also asked the Supreme Court to return its flagbearer, Mr Ihedioha, as winner of the election since the APC was precluded from sponsoring two candidates in the Imo State governorship election.After three years, the Supreme Court only gave the PDP Tuesday for the hearing of its application. The application was lodged on 9 July 2020, yet the hearing was, on Tuesday, rescheduled to December 2023.

The Action Peoples Congress (APP) along with its governorship candidate, Uche Nnadi, and the PDP, had approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking, amongst other prayers, the disqualification of Uche Nwosu from contesting the Imo State governorship election on the ground that he (Mr Nwosu) was nominated by two political parties, Action Alliance (AA) and APC, contrary to provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) which forbids double-nomination.

