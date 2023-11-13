Imo State Governor Thanks People for Massive Votes

The Imo state Governor Hope Uzodimma, on Monday Imo people gave him massive votes during last Saturday’s Imo governorship elections.According to Uzodimma, “Ndi Imo umunnem, you spoke volumes through your massive votes. It is an emphatic vote of confidence in our performance in office in the last four years. You did not prevaricate in making that statement. You came out boldly and joyously to give me your votes. Thank you very much indeed.

This historic statement is a clear confirmation that all the different stakeholders who had earlier endorsed me for the governorship election because of our superlative performance in office have walked their talk. “To all of you, including, but not limited to the youths, the women, traders, road transport workers, all other stakeholders, particularly Imo workers through their different unions such as the Nigerian Labour Congress(NLC), the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), and the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULEGE), I say thank you very much indeed. I sincerely appreciate all of yo

