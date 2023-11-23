Imo State Governor Signs Bill Extending Retirement Age for Teachers

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has signed into law a bill that extends the retirement age for teachers employed by the state government to 65 years or 40 years of service, whichever comes first. Uzodimma signed the bill into law on Wednesday and commended the state House of Assembly for its wisdom in passing the legislation. He said the decision to sign the bill aligns with his steadfast commitment to preserving the wealth of experience and knowledge within our educational system.





